Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SPNVU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Supernova Partners Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS SPNVU opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

