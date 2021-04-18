Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.12. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

