Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $62.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,924 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
