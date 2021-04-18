Strike Trading Up 8.8% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Strike has a market cap of $121.30 million and approximately $171,964.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $46.94 or 0.00085090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00275407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.28 or 0.00711097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,208.29 or 1.00077892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00841697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

