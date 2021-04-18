Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LRN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

