Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

