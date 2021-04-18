Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $341.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $348.23. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

