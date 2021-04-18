Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $248.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $228.91. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.