Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 6,200,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.