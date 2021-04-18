Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $775,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

