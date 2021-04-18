Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $558,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

