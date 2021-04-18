Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $952,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

