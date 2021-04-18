Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. 3,309,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

