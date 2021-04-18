Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.