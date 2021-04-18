Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

