Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 476 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

