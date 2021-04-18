Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

