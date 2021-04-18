Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

