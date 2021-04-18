Stellar (XLM) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and $2.28 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00065265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00278943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00706389 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,370 coins and its circulating supply is 22,881,768,148 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

