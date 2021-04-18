State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

