State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,761 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

