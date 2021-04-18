State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,568 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Toro by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $91,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.