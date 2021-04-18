State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $204.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

