State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 455.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,592,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $387.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.27 and its 200 day moving average is $385.50. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.