State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

