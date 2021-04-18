State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

