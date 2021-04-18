State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.23 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

