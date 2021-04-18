State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 347.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,231.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 164.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

