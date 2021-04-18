State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

