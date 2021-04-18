State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WD-40 by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WD-40 by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $257.52 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

