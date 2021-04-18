State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.