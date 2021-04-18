State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 46,301 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

