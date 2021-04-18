Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $10,331,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

