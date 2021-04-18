Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Golar LNG by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

GLNG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

