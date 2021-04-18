Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

