Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

BCEI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

