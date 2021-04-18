Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $47.25 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

