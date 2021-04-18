Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 91,213 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRH. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

