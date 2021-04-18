Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 50,510 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CareDx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

