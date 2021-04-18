Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.34 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

