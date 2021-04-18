Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.