Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.