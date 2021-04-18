Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

