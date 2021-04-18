Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

