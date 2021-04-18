Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

