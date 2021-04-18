Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of Square stock opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

