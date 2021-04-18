Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Square were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $256.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

