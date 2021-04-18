Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $60,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

