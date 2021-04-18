Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

