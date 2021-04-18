Spirit Airlines, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.75). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $36.85 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

